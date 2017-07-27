Fines Increase For Failing To Stop For School Buses

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the flashing lights are activated and the crossing arm is fully extended.

Starting on Aug.1, drivers who violate that law will face a larger fine as citations will increase from $300 to $500.

Motorists failing to stop for school buses continues to be a serious issue that risks children’s lives.

During the annual School Bus Stop Survey this year over 3,500 bus drivers in the state reported 703 sop arm violations in just one day.

Over the past 6 years a total of nearly 9,000 stop arm violation citations have been written.

In Minnesota, motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm when approaching from the rear and opposite direction on undivided roads.