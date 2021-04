Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, April 13 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces ancestors of actor John Lithgow and journalist Maria Hinojosa who thrived in North America long before the birth of the United States.