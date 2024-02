Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, February 13th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps musician Dionne Warwick & actor Danielle Brooks break down barriers imposed by the slave system to learn the names of their ancestors who endured unimaginable ordeals—but emerged to forge families that thrived.