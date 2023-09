Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, September 12th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash decode scandals hidden within their roots, exposing secrets that their ancestors concealed and celebrating the virtue of accepting one’s relatives—whoever they may be.