Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In the new Season 10 premiere, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work to travel back centuries, revealing his guest’s hidden connections to history and to music.