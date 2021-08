Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, August 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family stories of actors Laura Linney and Chloë Sevigny and filmmaker Michael Moore – three people whose distant ancestors overcame great hardships in ways that resonate with their lives today.