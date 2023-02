Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, February 14 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Henry Louis Gates traces the roots of David Duchovny and Richard Kind to Jewish communities in Europe.—telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest’s success.