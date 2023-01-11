Lakeland PBS

Finding Your Root “Far From Home”

Tuesday, January 24 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Henry Louis Gates helps Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover their families’ lost stories.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust

Posted on Jan. 6 2023

Lakeland Currents: Building Community Pride

Posted on Dec. 30 2022

Lakeland Currents: President of Lakewood Health Retires

Posted on Dec. 23 2022

Lakeland Currents: Wadena County is Calling

Posted on Dec. 16 2022

Building a Table For 7

Posted on Nov. 17 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.