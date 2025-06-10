‘Financial Fraud Fighters’ Hold Technology Recycling Event in Brainerd

Five Brainerd Lakes Area credit unions have teamed up and formed a coalition called the Financial Fraud Fighters. The group held a tech recycling event Tuesday morning to help people properly dispose of their old technology and prevent information from being stolen off of their outdated equipment.

All of the tech is being donated to PCs for People, who will properly wipe the computers, cell phones, and other devices of all information before donating it to people in need.

“Today we’re trying to focus on the technology fraud,” said Rick Kelm, a volunteer with the Financial Fraud Fighters. “So we’re collecting old technology, computers, phones, tablets, any of that kind of stuff to help make sure that people’s information stays safe.”

This is the second year in a row that the Financial Fraud Fighters have held this event, but after opening up donations from the general public this year, they saw over triple the amount of donations made.