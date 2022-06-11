Lakeland PBS

Finalists Ready to Debate This Year’s Great American Think-Off Question

Lakeland News — Jun. 10 2022

Which should be more important: personal choice or social responsibility?

That question will be answered on Saturday, June 11th as part of the 29th annual Great American Think-Off in New York Mills. Four finalists from across the United States will engage in a civil debate in defense of their stance on the question. This year, two finalists come from Minnesota, one from California, and one from Illinois.

The Think-Off will begin at 7 PM in the New York Mills Auditorium. All audience members get to vote in the contest to decide who makes the best argument and is ultimately named America’s Great Thinker of 2022.

By — Lakeland News

