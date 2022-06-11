Finalists Ready to Debate This Year’s Great American Think-Off Question

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Which should be more important: personal choice or social responsibility?

That question will be answered on Saturday, June 11th as part of the 29th annual Great American Think-Off in New York Mills. Four finalists from across the United States will engage in a civil debate in defense of their stance on the question. This year, two finalists come from Minnesota, one from California, and one from Illinois.

The Think-Off will begin at 7 PM in the New York Mills Auditorium. All audience members get to vote in the contest to decide who makes the best argument and is ultimately named America’s Great Thinker of 2022.

