Finalists Named for 2025 Great American Think-Off Debate in New York Mills

Four finalists have been chosen for this year’s Great American Think-Off in New York Mills.

Now in its 32nd year, the Great American Think-Off is described as a one-of-a-kind philosophy contest where ordinary people tackle extraordinary questions. The 2025 topic for the annual philosophy debate is, “Is there only one truth, or are there many truths?”

Organizers say in an age shaped by misinformation, social media echo chambers, and competing narratives, the concept of “truth” has never been more relevant—or more debated.

The four individuals who will compete for the honor of being named America’s Greatest Thinker are:

Arguing that there is only one truth:

Pavithra Krishnan, a college student from Troy, Michigan

David Eckel, a retiree from Clayton, North Carolina

Arguing that there are many truths:

David Lose, a pastor from Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Jay Sieling, a retired educator from Miltona, Minnesota

During the live debate on June 14th, each finalist will present and defend their essay, with the audience voting after each of the three rounds. One finalist will ultimately be named America’s Greatest Thinker for 2025.

More information on this year’s debate and finalists can be found on the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center website.