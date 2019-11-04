Finalists For Destination Downtown Business Challenge Announced

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing Food Co-op, Minnesota Makerspace, and Loide’ Oils & Vinegars + Luxury Appliances By Loide’ have all been chosen as the top three finalists for the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Destination Downtown Business Challenge.

All three are guaranteed at least $35,000 in prizes, and the Brainerd Lakes Area’s favorite business idea will win the $65,000 Grand Prize Package.

It’s now the Brainerd Lakes Area turn to decide the winner, from midnight to midnight, November 11-15, the people of the Brainerd Lakes Area can vote each day for their favorite business. Brainerd Lakes Area residents may also cast a ballot at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber office during normal hours.

After all votes are counted, the Grand Prize Winner of the Destination Downtown Business Challenge will be revealed at the Chamber’s Celebration of Excellence event on November 21st at Cragun’s Resort.

To learn more about the contest and each finalist, you can visit the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce website.

