Lakeland PBS

Finalists for 2023 Great American Think-Off Announced

Lakeland News — May. 3 2023

Four finalists have been chosen for the 30th annual Great American Think-Off in New York Mills. This year’s question is, “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”

Two finalists, Gretchen Mayer of Mansfield, SD and Douglas McClain of Fergus Falls, MN, will argue that the environment is more important to protect. Mayer is a retired journalist and McClain is a wildlife biologist.

Two other finalists, Allen Taylor of Colorado Springs, CO and Timur Usenov of Maple Grove, MN, will argue that protecting the economy is more important. Taylor is a professional photographer and long-haul truck driver, and Usenov is a senior in high school and plans to attend the University of Minnesota.

The debate among the four will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Legislature to Return with Much Done, Much to Do

Bemidji Rail Corridor Project to Undergo Environmental Review

PolyMet Mine in Minnesota Becomes NewRange Copper Nickel

Leech Lake Chairman Reacts to Cancellation of Huber Mill Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.