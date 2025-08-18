Aug 18, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Final Results from 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Bassmaster Opens Series Returns to Leech Lake for 2nd Time

Sports

Grand Rapids Goaltender Casey Makes Big Decisions for Hockey Future

Community

Racing Fans Head Back to BIR for 43rd Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

Sports

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Return to Brainerd, Begin with Friday Qualifying