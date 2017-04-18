Final Renovation Step To Historic Mayflower Building Completed

The third and final phase of renovations of the Mayflower Building is now complete. The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson has been working on renovations to the business hub for entrepreneurs, startups and engineering companies beginning in 2014.

The space has been transformed over decades of use. According to a press release, the space was was originally built at the turn of the 20th century as a grocery warehouse for Nash Finch Company and later used as a warehouse for the Mayflower Moving Company. In 1986, Kraus-Anderson Realty purchased the building, which was then renovated and expanded, and re-purposed for specialty retail and restaurants.

Greater Bemidji purchased the space in 2014, and began a $1.6 million renovation plan. Following KA Construction’s renovation of the first and second levels, Greater Bemidji moved into the building in 2015 and was joined by TEAM Industries and EXB Solutions as primary tenants.

Over the years, KA has performed numerous tenant improvements at the Mayflower to accommodate various occupants, including a charter high school. The final phase of construction – completed last week — renovated the lower level for tenant use.

“The Mayflower Building provides a great ‘front door’ for the greater Bemidji region,” said Dave Hengel, economic development director for Greater Bemidji, in a statement. “With its mix of historic and cutting-edge technology, the building has become a go-to place for new and emerging entrepreneurs in northern Minnesota.”

The centerpiece of the Mayflower is LaunchPad, a high-tech co-working space, offering collaboration and networking for entrepreneurs. The Mayflower’s other partners include Bemidji State University’s internship program, and marketing assistance and research solutions program.

Located near downtown Bemidji, the Mayflower is part of the Minnesota Innovation Institute (MI2), which focuses on employee recruitment, placement and retention in work areas requiring skills training.