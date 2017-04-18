DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Final Renovation Step To Historic Mayflower Building Completed

Mal Meyer
Apr. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

The third and final phase of renovations of the Mayflower Building is now complete. The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson has been working on renovations to the business hub for entrepreneurs, startups and engineering companies beginning in 2014.

The space has been transformed over decades of use. According to a press release, the space was was originally built at the turn of the 20th century as a grocery warehouse for Nash Finch Company and later used as a warehouse for the Mayflower Moving Company. In 1986, Kraus-Anderson Realty purchased the building, which was then renovated and expanded, and re-purposed for specialty retail and restaurants.

Greater Bemidji purchased the space in 2014, and began a $1.6 million renovation plan. Following KA Construction’s renovation of the first and second levels, Greater Bemidji moved into the building in 2015 and was joined by TEAM Industries and EXB Solutions as primary tenants.

Over the years, KA has performed numerous tenant improvements at the Mayflower to accommodate various occupants, including a charter high school. The final phase of construction – completed last week — renovated the lower level for tenant use.

“The Mayflower Building provides a great ‘front door’ for the greater Bemidji region,” said Dave Hengel, economic development director for Greater Bemidji, in a statement.  “With its mix of historic and cutting-edge technology, the building has become a go-to place for new and emerging entrepreneurs in northern Minnesota.”

The centerpiece of the Mayflower is LaunchPad, a high-tech co-working space, offering collaboration and networking for entrepreneurs. The Mayflower’s other partners include Bemidji State University’s internship program, and marketing assistance and research solutions program.

Located near downtown Bemidji, the Mayflower is part of the Minnesota Innovation Institute (MI2), which focuses on employee recruitment, placement and retention in work areas requiring skills training.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Coders Called To Bemidji For Hackfest Competition

New Affordable Housing Complex To Break Ground In Bemidji

Lakeland Currents 904 – The Launchpad

LaunchPad Initiative Provides Resources for Local Entrepreneurs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

A well renowned professor of Ojibwe studies at Bemidji State University will also teach at Central Lakes College this fall. In a press release,
Posted on Apr. 18 2017

Recently Added

BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

Posted on Apr. 18 2017

Judge Appointed To Eighth Congressional District Court Of Appeals Seat

Posted on Apr. 18 2017

Woman Dies From Grand Rapids Apartment Fire Injuries

Posted on Apr. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.