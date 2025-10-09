Final Public Hearing Held for Bemidji/Northern Township Contested Boundary Trial

The contested boundary trial continues between Northern Township and the City of Bemidji. The second and final public comment portion of the trial was held Wednesday at the Sanford Center.

14 people provided a comment for the record during this meeting. Most spoke in favor of the city’s attempt to annex properties along the north shore of Lake Bemidji into the City of Bemidji.

Northern Township officials, however, believe that with more people speaking in favor of incorporation during last week’s public comment hearing and the evidence provided, Judge Palmer-Denig will rule in the township’s favor.

“We think we proved our case very well in front of the court,” said Michael Couri, attorney for Northern Township, to Lakeland News. “The city is still presenting their case. We think, so far, they have not yet proved that they should be able to annex the property or that they’ll better serve it. In terms of the case, it’s going pretty much like these cases go. I know it’s new for Bemidji, but these incorporation and annexation cases follow somewhat of a similar pattern. This isn’t that different from the others we see.”

Five non-council member residents spoke in favor of the Bemidji’s annexation attempts, while four spoke in favor of Northern Township incorporating into a city. A few, however, told the judge they want the city and township to come up with a solution out of court.

“It’s gone about the way that I expected it would be,” Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince told Lakeland News. “I mean, a legal case has an awful lot of data in it and a lot of laws and a lot of precedent and those kinds of things, and so I’ve heard that. I do really want to say, I appreciate the way the judge has conducted all of these hearings. I think they’ve been done very well and very professionally. And I don’t envy her job to make this decision. And again, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I truly wish that we could have found a different road than the one we’re on.”

Those who still want to submit a comment for the record can do so until the trial is officially closed on October 24. You can mail a written letter to the Office of Administrative Hearings detailing your thoughts and concerns on the trail addressed to MBAU Administrator at PO Box 64620, St. Paul, MN 55164-0620. Online comments can also be submitted to the email mbauadministrator.oah@ state.mn.us.

Submitted comments must include the docket numbers for the case, which are OAH 71-0330-40846 and OAH 71-0330-40869.

Judge Palmer-Denis will make a final ruling that will affect both Northern Township and the City of Bemidji by May of 2026.