Final Preparations Underway for Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic

Betsy Melin — Jun. 12 2021

Over 100 teams of fishermen will meet at Paul and Babe starting tomorrow for the 20th Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic.

Throughout the history of the event, a key focus has been giving back.

Even with this being a special year there are still precautions in place due to COVID-19 to make sure the tournament is run as safely as possible.

The event will also look different this year because of restrictions as things slowly open back up.
The tournament will also be live-streamed on the Knights of Columbus Facebook page. No registration is necessary to watch the fishermen and enjoy the food at the waterfront.

By — Betsy Melin

