Final preparations are underway in Brainerd to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

While the event will not feature an actual parade, it will be a larger ceremony than it was in 2020. The first event will start at 10 AM.

The event will also be live streamed on the Brainerd Memorial Day Facebook page.

