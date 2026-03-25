Final Pleas Made Against Proposed Closure of J.W. Smith Elementary in Bemidji

Bemidji area residents voiced their concerns during a public hearing on Tuesday regarding the school district’s proposed closure of J.W. Smith Elementary, which officials say is an effort to address a looming multi-million-dollar deficit.

“Please don’t close my brother’s school, because it means so much to us and our community,” pleaded Sage Ness, a former student at J.W. Smith Elementary.

Pleas like this were made throughout the hearing, as parents, teachers, and community members expressed their frustrations with the Bemidji School Board over their lack of notice about the proposed closure of the school.

“[Superintendent] Dr. [Jeremy] Olson has repeatedly talked about balancing the budget and the board’s three-year plan, or to do so with this year being the biggest of the cuts,” stated Kevin Skaja, a second grade teacher at J.W Elementary. “Not once in all the public communication about the three-year plan has J.W. Smith’s closure been publicly stated until recently.”

“I think that asking the community to show up next Monday with a million dollars in hand, or a plan to secure a million dollars for the foreseeable future, is also unreasonable,” said Andrea Kent, Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area Executive Director. (The club has a satellite location at J.W. Smith Elementary.)

One staff member at the school addressed the board with concerns for the students and the relationships they have built with their fellow students and their teachers, and how the school’s closure would affect some of the most marginalized members of the community. Nearly 80% of JW Smith students are living in poverty, 25% are special needs, and 8% are homeless.

“Students lose the adults who know them best, the friends they feel safe with, and the community that’s helped them grow,” said Alea Stoll, a social worker at J.W. Smith Elementary. “Research has consistently shown that when schools close, students experience disruptions in their academic process, increases in absenteeism, weaker relationships with teachers and peers, and studies following school closures have found an increase of behavior and declines in test scores.”

One of the final comments of the night came from J.W. Smith Principal Bruce Goodwin, who was then joined by staff and parents from the school, as he, at first, was overcome with emotion and had trouble getting his words out.

“We need time to look for another answer,” Goodwin stressed. “Operating at or below the fund balance for one more year is acceptable if it means we have a real chance to find another way. Additional revenue streams, land sales, rethinking operations, or something else represents another way. As the proud principal of J.W. Smith, I strongly urge you to reconsider this closure for the 26-27 school year.”

21 community members in total provided comments during the public hearing.

The Bemidji School Board will vote on whether or not to close J.W. Smith Elementary at a meeting on Monday, Mar. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Bemidji Area Schools District Office.