Lakeland PBS

“Final Leg” Special Olympics Torch Run Kicks Off in Bemidji

Mary BalstadJun. 22 2022

Local law enforcement banded together to bring back the “Final Leg” Special Olympics Torch Run this year to northwestern Minnesota. Starting in Bemidji and ending in Pequot Lakes for their leg of the run, a group of athletes will carry the ceremonial torch with the help of officers.

Across the state of Minnesota, police work in collaboration with Special Olympics Minnesota to give back to their respective communities. All of this work is done while also shining a light on the upcoming Special Olympics in Stillwater.

The “Final Leg” Torch Run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas. Now, it is a national event that aims to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Although this event is called the “Final Leg,” it’s the start for the Minnesota Special Olympics summer games, culminating in five separate routes across the state coming together as one.

Minnesota’s summer games will begin this Saturday with the opening ceremony in Stillwater. Kayte Barton is one of the Special Olympic athletes that will carry the “Flame of Hope” to its final destination, lighting the way for the rest of the athletes.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

“Tour of Minnesota” Bicyclists Making Their Way Across the State

Beltrami Electric Raises Over $5,000 for United Way of the Bemidji Area

Common Ground: Women Collaborate and Create a Round Robin Quilt

Benefit Held to Help Pequot Lakes Couple Recovering from COVID

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.