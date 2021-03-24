Lakeland PBS

Final Juror for Chauvin Trial Chosen

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2021

A jury has been seated for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for Monday.

The final juror was chosen Tuesday, more than two weeks after the process began. Attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about an incident that was captured on bystander video and shook the nation.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd, a Black man, who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

Six men and nine women were selected for the jury. Eight jurors are white, four are Black, two are mixed race, and one has not identified their race.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Mental Health Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Opening Fire at Buffalo Clinic

Little Falls Man Serving Life Sentences for Killing Teens Denied Appeal by U.S. Supreme Court

14th Juror Seated for Trial of Derek Chauvin

Two Red Lake Men Charged With Sexual Abuse of Children

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.