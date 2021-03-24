Final Juror for Chauvin Trial Chosen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A jury has been seated for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, with opening statements set for Monday.

The final juror was chosen Tuesday, more than two weeks after the process began. Attorneys and Judge Peter Cahill worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about an incident that was captured on bystander video and shook the nation.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd, a Black man, who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

Six men and nine women were selected for the jury. Eight jurors are white, four are Black, two are mixed race, and one has not identified their race.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today