Final Federal Permit Approved for Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit for Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota.

All that remains now is for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue a storm water construction permit, and then for the Public Utilities Commission to give a final green light. The commission has approved the project several times.

Opponents, including environmental and tribal groups, are still trying to block the project. Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, an Indigenous-based environmental group, said the opponents will keep up the fight in court.

But there are no injunctions to prevent Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge from beginning construction if it gets final approval from the PUC. Enbridge said in a statement today that these permits are yet another science-based approval for the project, moving Line 3 closer to construction. Enbridge also says the replacement of Line 3 is a safety and maintenance-focused private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure.

Enbridge officials also say as of last week that they have come to agreement with 100% of landowners on Line 3 in Minnesota.

