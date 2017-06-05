Common Ground: Filmmakers Nik Nerburn & Kristian Berg
Thursday, June 29 at 7
In this 2-segment episode visit Nik Nerburn of Bemidji, an experimental documentary filmmaker as he works on a Springboard for the Arts project while staying at the Historic Fergus Falls State Hospital. Then focus with us on Bramble Films Documentary Filmmaker Kristian Berg who created POUSTINIA: THE ART OF GENDRON JENSEN, a detailed look into the art & life of a Grand Rapids area graphite illustrator of preternatural detail.
