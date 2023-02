Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, February 21 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the 1990s and the rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment.