Fifty Local Employers Filled The 2018 Brainerd Community Job Fair

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 4 2018
“It’s going good, I got a few cards and gave out a few resumes,” said job seeker, Aiden Muller.

It was a day full of success for not only job seekers but also for many local employers.

“We’ve had some people who are interested and it has been great talking to them and hopefully we can move forward and hire a few of them,” said Emily Swarthout, the Human Resources Director for Madden’s Resort.

For local resorts like Maddens, the fair comes at a perfect time as they will open for the season in the coming weeks.

“That includes things like recreation, marina, housekeeping, kitchen, dining room, golf course, you name it and we have it open,” Swarthout said.

With over 50 local employers at the fair, job seekers were able to glimpse at a variety of careers.

“Healthcare, long term care, banking, business, retail, resorts, manufacturing, you name it we have employers here,” said Sue Hilgart, the Rural MN CEP Program Manager.

“There were so many good jobs out here, I was very surprised, pleasantly surprised,” said Kelly Defo, a job seeker.

Who are ready to talk about positions currently available.

“I’ve been searching for a job since late January and what you see advertised isn’t always what people have,” said job seeker, Richard Stiner.

In a time of online applications, the job fair is a more personal experience.

“That face to face talking to a person from that company gives you that feeling that this is someplace I would like to work and it gives the employer of yes, this is someone I would like to have working for me,” Hilgart said.

“It’s really neat to have everybody here together to be able to share your experiences and see what’s available,” Stiner said.

For community members to explore jobs that are in high demand in the region.

“For me to able to drop my son off at daycare, show up at CLC and be able to see all of these people who have jobs available, good jobs too,” Defo said.

During a time of need for many employers and eager community members ready to get the job done.

If you weren’t able to make it to the job fair today but would like more information, most of the employers have jobs posted here or you can contact the Workforce Center.

