Lakeland PBS
Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Summit To Take Place Feb. 23

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 22 2018
Mental health and the importance of sleep will be the main topics of discussion at tomorrow’s 5th annual Health and Wellness Summit in Crow Wing County. Crow Wing Energized is bringing the community together to celebrate the current programs in place and discuss what areas of health and wellness still need to be addressed.

Nearly 400 people will be at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter tomorrow to brainstorm new ideas, but also to take a look back at all of the progress the community has made over the last five years.

In the above video, Kara Griffin, the co-chair of Crow Wing Energized, and Cassie Carey, Crow Wing Energized Coordinator, share some of the things they are excited about for tomorrow’s summit.

