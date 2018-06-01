Lakeland PBS
Fifteenth Annual Lake Friendly Awards Ceremony Takes Place in Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Jun. 1 2018
Brainerd Lakes environmental organizations have come together to recognize homeowners, contractors and local organizations for being lake friendly. For the past 15 years, a total of 69 awards have been handed out for Lake or River Friendly Landscpaing and for Lake and River Protection Strategy.

Today, eight different awards were handed out for environmental projects throughout Crow Wing County. Here is a full list of award winner for 2018:

Lake or River Friendly Landscaping: a homeowner or contractor who utilize native vegetation and natural materials to landscape their riparian property.

o    Backyard Reflections, Crow Wing County

o    City of Lakeshore Environmental Committee, Crow Wing and Cass County

o    Claire Stein, Upper Hay Lake Association, Crow Wing County

o    Rose, Hank’s Lake, Cass County

o    Agate Lake Association, Crow Wing County

·            Lake and River Protection Strategy: an organization or a local unit of government that has created an ordinance, or regulatory code, or other initiative that enhances area lake and river systems.

o    BAELN-Brainerd Area Environmental Learning Network, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Morrison, Todd, northern Mille Lacs, or southeastern Wadena counties.

o    Cows for Clean Water, Crow Wing & Cass Counties

o    UMN Extension Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships

