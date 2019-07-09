Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Fifteen Area Veterans Receive “Quilts Of Honor” In Baxter

Jul. 9 2019

Fifteen hand-made quilts were gifted to deserving veterans today in Baxter as a part of Quilts of Honor’s largest quilt presentation in the chapter’s history.

Quilts of Honor is more than just about gifting quilts, it’s about honoring those who deserve it the most.

That was evident today at Northern Lakes Assisted Living Facility where the group presented 15 quilts to deserving veterans.

“We give to those veterans, basically, that have never been thanked. Mostly combat veterans is who we’re really looking for, from World War II to the present,” said Quilts of Honor founder Gail Belmont.

“I think it’s nice. I got three other brothers who went through the same thing. It’s good. I’m glad that they appreciate us,” said recipient Charles Ruesken.

The group was founded nine years ago and brings together volunteers to make quits for our nation’s veterans.

“I founded it in 2010 and we’ve done over 8,000 quilts,” added Belmont. “We’re small but mighty, I always say.”

Quilts of Honor is rewarding not only for the veterans, but for the many volunteers who donate their time to make the quilts.

“It’s an American tradition to make them for warriors so we’re just carrying on American tradition by giving to those who have served,” Belmont said.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

