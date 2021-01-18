Lakeland PBS

Fewer Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Nick UrsiniJan. 18 2021

The state reported 980 COVID-19 related cases today along with 12 new deaths. There were no new deaths in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 21,483 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 12
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 1
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 3

