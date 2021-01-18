Fewer Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 980 COVID-19 related cases today along with 12 new deaths. There were no new deaths in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 21,483 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 3
