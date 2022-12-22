Fertile-Beltrami Student Arrested After Reported Threat of Violence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District has been arrested after a report of school violence was made on social media by a student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports the student was arrested Tuesday, and there is no immediate threat at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is working with Fertile-Beltrami school administration while continuing the investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.

