Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Fergus Falls Man In Custody After Allegedly Killing His Brother In Fosston

Jun. 3 2019

A Fergus Falls man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his brother over the weekend in Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office first got the call of a reported assault at 3:44 a.m. on 8th St. NW at the intersection of N. Mark Ave. A second 911 call from a different home in the same intersection came in shortly after the first report, claiming that somebody was trying to break into their home.

When officers arrived there was one man standing around the intersection and another man lying on the curbside who was not breathing. Deputies started CPR and Essentia Health EMS responded to the scene. The man lying on the curbside was later pronounced dead.

The deceased man, identified as Timothy Hauge, 19, of Fosston was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks, ND. The other man, identified as Nicholas Patrick Hauge, 29, of Fergus Falls was arrested and taken to the North West Regional Correctional Center.

An autopsy determined Timothy Hauge’s cause of death was Cranio-Cerebral trauma caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death is homicide resulting from an assault by another person.

Nicholas Hauge is being charged with 2 counts of murder in the second degree.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a continued threat to the public. No additional information is available at this time.

The Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension was contacted and assisted with the scene processing. The Fosston Fire Department also assisted.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Found Guilty Of Murder, Manslaughter In Shooting Death

Closing Arguments Scheduled For Monday in Noor Trial

Former Minneapolis Police Officer In Court On Charges Of Shooting Unarmed Woman

Red Lake Man Charged With First-Degree Murder Of His Wife

What do you think?

Latest Story

Highway 210 Detour, Closure Begins In Aitkin On Wednesday

Motorists traveling on Highway 210 between Crow Wing County Road 32 and Highway 169 in the city of Aitkin should plan for delays when a detour
Posted on Jun. 3 2019

Latest Stories

Highway 210 Detour, Closure Begins In Aitkin On Wednesday

Posted on Jun. 3 2019

MSHSL To Vote Monday On Several Changes For High School Sports

Posted on Jun. 1 2019

Grand Rapids Standout Heaven Hamling Transfers to NDSU

Posted on Jun. 1 2019

Pequot Lakes Man Arrested Following Disturbance In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jun. 1 2019

Cass Lake Man Identified As A Victim In South Minneapolis Shooting

Posted on Jun. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.