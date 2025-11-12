FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open for Leech Lake Band Members & Descendants

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in both Cass Lake and Bemidji for Leech Lake Band members and descendants who were affected by the June 21 wind storm from earlier this year.

Last month, President Donald Trump approved the declaration for both public and individual assistance for those who suffered storm damage or losses. Leech Lake has been straining to cover the costs of clearing thousands of downed trees across its reservation and has spent about $1.5 million of its own funds so far.

“When we first came up here, we saw just the amount of damage and the recovery that needed to take place at Leech Lake and the areas around,” said Troy Christensen, FEMA Region 5 External Affairs Specialist. “With all the wind damage and all the home damage, we’re really happy to be here to start providing assistance to eligible band members and also to the tribe itself.”

“It’s a godsend,” said Duane Oothoudt, Emergency Management Director for the Leech Lake Police Department. “We were pretty happy that we were going to be able to take advantage of these programs.”

FEMA can help cover:

Home repair or replacement

Temporary housing or rental assistance

Clean-up and sanitation

Replacement of personal property

Vehicle, medical, or childcare costs

Hazard mitigation improvements to rebuild stronger

Leech Lake descendants must first contact the Leech Lake Enrollment Office to request a descendancy document. They are also asked to bring a certified birth certificate showing a Leech Lake-enrolled parent or a parent’s record showing a Leech Lake-enrolled grandparent. There is a fee of $25 per document (with cash, check, card, or money order payable to Leech Lake Enrollment).

All who apply for FEMA assistance will be asked to bring their tribal ID, along with a few other items.

“[We need] a little bit more information about what damage they incurred at their property,” Christensen explained. “Some basic things, like a phone number, an address, a Social Security number. All of those things are important when they’re registering as well. They’ll ask you some other questions about household income and other things. But those are really the main things that you need in addition to proving that you’re a tribal member.”

Both FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Cass Lake and Bemidji will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, November 19; both Centers are closed on Sunday, November 16. The Bemidji Recovery Center is located at 429 Minnesota Ave. NW, formerly the First National Bank Bemidji Express location in downtown Bemidji. The Cass Lake Recovery Center is located at the Cass Lake Facility Center, located at 16126 John Moose Dr. NW.