Felony Charges for Man Who Allegedly Pointed Gun at People Outside Brainerd Bar

A man who was recently hired by Essentia Health in Brainerd as their new senior vice president of operations is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a handgun at two people outside a bar in downtown Brainerd.

41-year-old John Sperrazza was charged Wednesday in Crow Wing County Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, serious felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony threats of violence with reckless disregard.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Sperrazza was at Shep’s Bar and struck up conversation with a group of four people. They all then went to SE’z Bar from there, and the other individuals reported Sperrazza became verbally abusive.

The criminal complaint says that later that night in the parking lot, Sperrazza pointed a gun at two of the people in the group. Investigators say a review of surveillance cameras appears to corroborate the reports of the witnesses.

Essentia Health announced the hiring of Sperrazza as their new senior vice president of operations in a web post dated March 22nd of this year. According to that post, Sperrazza previously served as the senior vice president of operations for Essentia’s West market, representing areas in North Dakota and Western Minnesota.

Lakeland News reached out to Essentia Health for comment, and they released a statement that reads:

We are aware of the situation involving John Sperrazza. We are taking this situation very seriously. The allegations against John do not align with our mission and values. John has been placed on administrative leave. Other leaders have stepped forward to assume John’s responsibilities.

