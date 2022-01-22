Feedlot Owner in Motley Fined for Allowing Manure Runoff into Creek

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A owner of a feedlot near Motley has been fined for allowing discharges from unpermitted lots and manure and feed stockpiles into 7 Mile Creek.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Joe Varner, owner of J&B Feedlots, failed to notify them of the discharges and let them continue through the spring thaw of 2019.

The MPCA also said Varner did not operate feed storage areas according to permit requirements, resulting in the discharges, as well as allowing animals access to 7 Mile Creek and having manure on soils not approved or suited for storage.

Varner was fined $20,197 by the agency. According to the MPCA, he also stopped all discharges, removed cattle from lots near the shoreland, maintained vegetative cover on one designated lot, and is now operating the facility according to the feedlot permit.

