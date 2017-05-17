Feed My Starving Children Event To End Hunger Held In Bagley

More than 11 million people are undernourished in developing countries, according to World Hunger Education Services. High school students from Trek North and Bemidji High School along with other volunteers decided to take action with a food packaging event.

Feed My Starving Children is a non-profit organization that sends nutritious meals to malnourished children in more than 70 countries.

“Within those countries we have right around 200 partnerships and those are people who are on the ground,” said Rachel Turnquist, Feed My Starving Children team leader. “They know the kids by name, they know their stories, they’re able to get them these meals that are packed.”

The Bagley Arena turned into a food hub where more than 100 volunteers were at each station preparing meals. Some were measuring ingredients, checking the weight and then sealing the bags.

“About 20 or so vitamins, veggies, dehydrated potatoes and carrots, soy and rice,” said Turnquist.

Donations make all of this possible and provide the food. The goal is to feed the body of others.

“We don’t want anyone to be hungry, to anybody to go through starvation and so mobile packs and going to our permanent site are honestly something that’s really important and crucial and if we can get more people on board,” said Turnquist. “I mean who doesn’t want to help somebody?”

Event coordinator Michael Davis says doing something like this unite everyone.

“It maybe wakes people up to the fact that hey we’ve got it better than most people.” said Feed My Starving Children Michael Davis. “We need to get with it you know help people out.”

At the end of the shift more than 24,000 meals were packaged and ready to go. That’s enough to feed 66 children for one year.

For more information on Feed My Starving Children visit www.fmsc.org.