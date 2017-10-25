DONATE

Federal Sentencing Scheduled For Bjerknes

Josh Peterson
Oct. 25 2017
Brandon Bjerknes

A former Bemidji Middle School assistant principal who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges has been scheduled for a federal sentencing date.

On February 6, 2018, Brandon Bjerknes, 35, will be sentenced in St. Paul for one count of child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

Court documents show in the first count, of coercion and enticement on or about Sept. 5, 2016, that Bjerknes allegedly used the internet to knowingly persuade, induce and entice a known 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity through the production of child pornography. In the second count in production of child pornography, on or about March 12, 2017, Bjerknes allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a known 12-year-old girl for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

The minimum sentence for coercion and enticement of a minor is 10 years in prison, and the minimum sentence for the child pornography charge is 15 years. However, federal sentencing guidelines suggest a life sentence in prison. Bjerknes will also have to register as a federal sex offender.

It will be up to the judges to decide on Bjerknes’ sentence, but the sentences will run concurrently with the state charges.

On September 28, Bjerknes pleaded guilty to the federal charges followed by pleading guilty to state charges on October 4.

Bjerknes has remained in federal custody since pleading guilty in September.

