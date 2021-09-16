Lakeland PBS

Federal Relief Act Offers Funding for Bemidji State University Students

Emma HudziakSep. 16 2021

Through the American Rescue Plan Act, there is a third round of financial assistance that will be available for Bemidji State University students, that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Education had announced that ARP funding is available for institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the Covid pandemic.

The ARP allocated $164,042,000 to the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, with $4,585,381 that was given to Bemidji State.

There will be three stages of ARP fund distribution. Award distribution began on August 9th, to students that were enrolled in summer 2021 courses, and will extend throughout the fall of 2021, and spring of 2022 semesters for enrolled students.

Students eligible for Federal Pell Grants will automatically receive $1,115 and students whose family contribution is less than $15,000 will also receive awards of $860.00. The funding will be sent via mail or dispersed to student accounts on Sept. 23rd.

Students can also apply for individual relief awards up to $1,000. There are individual ARP grants available to eligible DACA and international students as well. Applications for individual relief awards will be available on Sept. 17th.

To be eligible for Fall 2021 ARP funding, students cannot have dropped, withdrawn, or had a last day of attendance before Sept. 4th.

For more information, you can visit Bemidjistate.edu, and search BSU ARP Funding.

 

