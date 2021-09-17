Federal Relief Act Offers for Northwest Technical College Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Through the American Rescue Plan Act, a third round of financial assistance is available for Northwest Technical College Students who have been impacted by Covid-19.

In May of 2021, the U.S. Department of Education announced the ARP funding is available for institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the Covid-19 pandemic. ARP allocated $164,042,000 to the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, with $692,257 to Northwest Tech.

There will be three stages of ARP fund distribution. Award distribution began on Aug.9th to students enrolled in Summer 2021 courses and will extend throughout the Fall 2021 and Spring of 2022 semesters.

Due to a successful round of Summer 2021 distribution, the NTC Student Senate leadership chose to split the remaining ARP dollars between the fall and spring semesters using a 60/40 ratio.

Students eligible for Federal Pell Grants will automatically receive $940 and students whose expected family contribution is less than $15,000 will also receive awards of $670.00. Students can expect funding to be sent by mail or dispersed to their student accounts on Sept. 24th.

Students may apply for individual relief awards up to $750. The individual ARP grants are available to eligible DACA and international students as well. The application for ARP grants will be available on Sept. 17th.

To be eligible for Fall 2021 ARP funding, students cannot have dropped, withdrawn or had a last day of attendance before Sept. 4th.

