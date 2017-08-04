DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Federal Investigators At Minneapolis School Explosion Site

Mal Meyer
Aug. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal investigators were taking a closer look at the wreckage of a Minneapolis school on Friday after a natural gas explosion sent part of a building crashing down, killing two school employees and injuring at least nine others.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board planned to give an afternoon update on their work, which included going up on a fire ladder truck to get an overhead view of the destruction after Wednesday’s explosion at Minnehaha Academy.

Among the questions being asked by investigators is whether contractors were moving a gas meter at the time of the explosion, said Christopher Hart, an NTSB board member. The NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines.

The bodies of two longtime school workers — receptionist Ruth Berg, 47, and custodian John Carlson, 82 — were found in the rubble. The medical examiner said Friday that both died from blunt force injuries sustained when part of a school building collapsed on them.

A memorial service for Carlson, a part-time janitor known for giving students ice cream treats, is scheduled for Sunday at the school. Services for Berg, who was engaged to be married, haven’t been announced.

Two people injured in the blast remained hospitalized Friday, including one in critical condition.

City fire officials have said the explosion happened in a utility area at the private Christian school, which serves students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast affected Minnehaha Academy’s “upper school,” which houses the high school. Administrators have delayed the start of that school by two weeks, to Sept. 5.

Contractors were working in the upper school at the time of the blast, and some witnesses said they were warned of a gas leak moments beforehand. Some first responders also reported smelling natural gas as they pulled people to safety.

As of Thursday, investigators had not spoken with employees of Master Mechanical, the contracting company doing the gas line work. The company was issued a permit in June for “gas piping and hooking up meter” at the school, according to city records.

The permit doesn’t include details on the type of work involved. Master Mechanical said in a statement that its employees were among the injured, but it has not elaborated on the work they were doing.

A representative for the company did not return a message Friday.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

2 Victims Of School Collapse Were Well-Known Workers

Update: Investigation Of Fatal School Collapse In Minneapolis

Building Collapses In Minneapolis, Two Fatalities Confirmed

Cass County Plane Crash Victims Identified

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Waterspouts In Lake Winnibigoshish

Three waterspouts appeared in Northern Minnesota in Lake Winnibigoshish. According to the Facebook page of Cut Foot Sioux Resort just west of
Posted on Aug. 4 2017

Latest Stories

Waterspouts In Lake Winnibigoshish

Posted on Aug. 4 2017

Local Museum Teams Up To With National Organization To Provide Hand-Knit Scarves To Local Veterans

Posted on Aug. 4 2017

Eagan Man Pleads Guilty For Methamphetamine Trafficking Involvement

Posted on Aug. 4 2017

Community Event Brings Together Leech Lake Tribe And Korean Cultures

Posted on Aug. 4 2017

Upward Bound Program At CLC Awarded Over $3 Million In Grants

Posted on Aug. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.