Aug 14, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Federal Hemp Ban Delayed Under Provision from Senator Klobuchar

Originally slated to take effect in November, the bill will delay the federal ban through December 11th of this year. The planned legislature would ban all intoxicating hemp-derived THC products. The vote on Saturday passed the bill through the Senate in a 61 to 32 margin.

Klobuchar asked for more time to reach a middle ground rather than banning all synthetic hemp derivatives, which she says would wipe out a thriving industry in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

BSU Soccer Generic

08-14-2026

News

BSU Women’s Soccer Has Big Shoes To Fill In 2026

xmas sqk

08-14-2026

News

Bemidji Named to Hallmark’s Top 25 “Merriest Christmas Towns of America”

beer sqk

08-14-2026

Local Shows

United Way Wine & Beer Tasting Social

scramble sqk

08-14-2026

Sports

32nd Annual Lumberjack Scramble Kicks Off Fall Activities Season