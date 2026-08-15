Federal Hemp Ban Delayed Under Provision from Senator Klobuchar

Originally slated to take effect in November, the bill will delay the federal ban through December 11th of this year. The planned legislature would ban all intoxicating hemp-derived THC products. The vote on Saturday passed the bill through the Senate in a 61 to 32 margin.

Klobuchar asked for more time to reach a middle ground rather than banning all synthetic hemp derivatives, which she says would wipe out a thriving industry in Minnesota.