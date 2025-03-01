Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Mar 1, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith
Federal Gov’t Targets Bemidji IHS Building in Push to Terminate Leases Nationwide
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Business
115 Employees Laid-Off as ‘The Shade Store’ Shuts Down Operations in Blackduck
Business
MN Legislators Discuss 2025 Session at Eggs & Issues Event in Brainerd
Education & Government
Crow Wing County to Assist Nearby Townships in March Elections
News
Pope Francis Suffers Medical Setback in Ongoing Battle with Pneumonia
Scroll To Top