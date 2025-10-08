Federal Disaster Loans Now Available for June 21 Wind Storm Damages

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for Minnesota businesses, private non-profits, and residents affected by the severe storms and high winds that occurred on June 21 across northern Minnesota.

Businesses and private non-profits are able to apply to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property. Homeowners and renters can apply for up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, and homeowners can also apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase up to 20% of their physical damage.

The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Tim Walz on September 30.

“Once our request was approved, [the SBA assessment team] flew into Bemidji and we, almost immediately within a couple of days, went out and started doing the windshield survey,” explained Chris Muller, Beltrami County Emergency Management Director. “So we were going by people’s homes and just looking at damage that is still there.”

Muller admitted that even three months after the storm, it was surprising how much work still needs to be done. “The team that came up to do the assessment were anticipating being here for two-and-a-half days to get to the threshold. And because of how much damage there still is, we were done by noon on the first day and had achieved that benchmark.”

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at Bemidji Fire Station #2, located at 312 Lake Ave Southeast. The center is open until October 18th, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The center will be closed on October 13 for the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is December 1, 2025, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is July 2, 2026.