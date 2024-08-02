Federal Dam Man Dies Following One-Vehicle Crash in Cass County

A 75-year-old Federal Dam man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cass County yesterday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:38 a.m., Randall Linderholm was driving a pickup on a county road in Gould Township, located near Federal Dam, when the pickup left the roadway and struck a tree.

Linderholm had to be extricated from the vehicle, and despite lifesaving efforts, he died following the crash.