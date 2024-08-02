Aug 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Federal Dam Man Dies Following One-Vehicle Crash in Cass County

A 75-year-old Federal Dam man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cass County yesterday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:38 a.m., Randall Linderholm was driving a pickup on a county road in Gould Township, located near Federal Dam, when the pickup left the roadway and struck a tree.

Linderholm had to be extricated from the vehicle, and despite lifesaving efforts, he died following the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Campaign to Restore Pequot Lakes Bobber Water Tower Meets Fundraising Goal

Education & Government

Beltrami Co. Shares Updates on Opioid Settlement Fund Steering Committee

Education & Government

Crow Wing Co. Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Community

Hackensack Installs New Welcome Sign as Part of Revitalization Plan