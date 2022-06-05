Federal Dam Fire Department Given New Gear and Equipment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Federal Dam Fire Department was recently given brand new bunker gear and equipment for 11 of their firefighters.

A $50,000 grant provided by Enbridge Energy provided the gear. Equipment given included turnout gear, brand new radios, pagers, and a new pump system that will help them put out fires around the area.

Fire officials bunker gear should be replaced every 10 years or so to properly ensure the safety of firefighters. Updated bunker gear is important in protecting firefighters from harsh conditions, but update types of communication are important as well.

Enbridge is also looking at partnering with TransCanada to supply the Federal Dam Fire Department with brand new air packs that will hopefully be arriving in a year or so.

