Federal Complaint Filed Against Enbridge Line 3 Construction

There have been multiple appeals and push back on the reconstruction of the Line 3 pipeline since the idea came about. Another one has been added, this time at the federal level.

On Dec. 24, the White Earth and Red Lake Nations teamed up with the Sierra Club and Honor The Earth to file an injunction to stop the construction on Line 3. Their reasoning behind it is because they say they haven’t had their day in court. They wish all construction be halted until the appeals they filed earlier in the year have been heard.

