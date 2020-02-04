February 14th Marks The 100th Anniversary for League of Women Voters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The City of Park Rapids proclaimed that February 14th is a Day of Celebration for the 100th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters (LWV). The local league will be holding a birthday party at Third Street Market presenting local league history, traveling exhibit information, and the beginning of League of Women Voters.

On February 14 at 4:30 p.m. community members are invited to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters. The Park Rapids Area joins more than 700 other local and state LWV chapters to celebrate this historic milestone. For the next 100 years, the league is excited to dedicate members across Hubbard County and continue to steadily attract significant numbers of volunteers who share the league’s commitment to Making Democracy Work.

The League of Women Voters was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt in 1920, just six months before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving all American women the right to vote after a 72-year fight. LWV operates locally, nationally, and statewide with leagues in all 50 states as well as in Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit http://lwvparkrapidsarea. blogspot.com/, and to RSVP, please call 218-732-9226.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today