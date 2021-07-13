FDA Adds Warning of Rare Reaction Possibly Linked to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction. However, the announcement Monday said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The government said there have been reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. The reports represent a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine.

The announcement said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no rise of the disorder.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today