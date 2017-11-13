FBI Statistics Show a Rise In Hate Crimes in 2016

The FBI released its 2016 hate crime statistics report Monday.

Minnesota reported 119 hate crimes last year, up from 109 in 2015.

Nationally, there were more than 6,100 hate crimes in 2016, up about 5 percent over the previous year.

The yearly report is the most comprehensive accounting of hate crimes in the U.S. But authorities warn it’s incomplete, partly because it’s based on voluntary reporting by police agencies. The number of participating agencies also varies from year to year.

Minnesota’s 2016 figures come from just 10 percent of participating agencies statewide.