FBI Offering $5,000 Reward for Info on 2020 Red Lake Murder

Mary BalstadJun. 14 2022

Jacob Hunter

FBI Minneapolis is currently seeking information pertaining to a 2020 Red Lake murder and is offering a reward for anything that will help solve the case.

Yesterday morning, FBI Minneapolis tweeted out a request for information on the murder of Jacob Hunter. The murder took place on October 7th, 2020, at 11:30 P.M. in the East Barton area of Red Lake. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for independently verifiable information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Information can be given by calling FBI Minneapolis at (763) 569-8000 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

