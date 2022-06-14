FBI Offering $5,000 Reward for Info on 2020 Red Lake Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FBI Minneapolis is currently seeking information pertaining to a 2020 Red Lake murder and is offering a reward for anything that will help solve the case.

Yesterday morning, FBI Minneapolis tweeted out a request for information on the murder of Jacob Hunter. The murder took place on October 7th, 2020, at 11:30 P.M. in the East Barton area of Red Lake. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for independently verifiable information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Information can be given by calling FBI Minneapolis at (763) 569-8000 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today