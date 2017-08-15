DONATE

FBI Joins Search For Missing Alexandria Teen

Mal Meyer
Aug. 15 2017
Courtesy Alexandria Police Department.

The search for a missing Alexandria teen continues as the police department investigates every possible lead related to her disappearance. The agency is now partnering with several other law enforcement departments, including the FBI, in order to find her.

According to the Alexandria Police Facebook page, Jasmine Block, 15, was last seen at her residence around 10:30 PM last Tuesday and was reported missing the following day.

The department says it has interviewed and spoke with dozens

Courtesy Alexandria Police Department.

of family, friends and others who may have seen her in the days and hours prior to the disappearance. However, there are still gaps in a timeline leading up to the early hours of Wednesday morning.

 

During the early afternoon of Monday, August 7th, Block was seen with a small group of people on a bike trail near the Burker King and Super America at 3rd Avenue and Nokomis Street. Several witnesses saw her with two other teenagers and a man in his 30’s with balding or very closely shaven hair. The group were reportedly riding their bikes and may not have been residents of the town.

On Friday, with the assistance of the Alexandria Fire Department and Douglass County Sheriff’s Posse, the APD conducted an organized ground search of the area. However, the police department said that there are no facts surrounding the case that have lead them to believe Block is currently located in any of the areas. The search was simply near a wooded area adjacent to the residence.

Block is described as a white female with a tan complexion, is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants with an unknown top.

The department is reminding community members that the goal is to bring Jasmine home safely to her family.

If you know of Block’s current whereabouts or had any contact with her two days prior to the disappearance, you are asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at (320) 763-6631 or 911.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Department of Corrections, Minnesota State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are assisting with the investigation.

